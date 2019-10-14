× MSP: Man falls on blade from Taser shock, dies

MARION, Mich. — Authorities say a man died Friday after he fell onto a blade he was holding when he was shocked with a Taser by police officers.

Police were called to a Marion home Friday evening after a woman said her 29-year-old son and husband were having a dispute, and her son came to their home with two large knives.

Authorities said responding officers found the 29-year-old near the home and ordered him to get on his knees, to which he complied. Instead of following instructions to place his hands on his head, he reached into his waistband and pulled out a large “bladed weapon,” investigators say.

An officer standing behind the man used a Taser on him, causing him to fall forward with the knife in his hand and puncture his chest, authorities said.

The man died at the scene.

The officers involved in the incident are on administrative leave while it is investigated by Michigan State Police.