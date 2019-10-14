× Signature Chef’s Auction

FOX 17 is once again teaming up with the March of Dimes to present the Signature Chef’s Auction on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the DeVos Place Steelcase Ballroom. Guests are invited to sample the signature dishes of over 20 local chefs while bidding on incredible, unique and tempting silent auction and culinary live auction packages.

5:00 – 7:00 pm Hors d’oeuvres and Silent Auction

7:00 pm Live Auction

$250 per person ($200 of the ticket price is tax deductible)

$2,000 per VIP table (reserved seating for 10)

The money raised through the auction benefits the March of Dimes mission to lead the fight for the health of all moms and babies.

For more information, visit: signaturechefs.org/grandrapids