State, unions reach tentative deals to boost worker pay

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration and seven unions have tentatively agreed to two-year deals that will boost state employees’ pay by 6%.

State spokesman Kurt Weiss said Monday the wage and benefit agreements were reached within recent days.

He declined to release details until contracts are ratified, but the Michigan Corrections Organization said its members will get a 3% raise in the 2020-21 fiscal year and a 3% increase in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Typically, pay hikes are uniform across various contracts covering 34,000 of 49,000 workers. The Michigan Corrections Organization says there will be no increases in co-pays or deductibles.

Under contracts negotiated by former Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration, employees got a 2% raise this month and will soon receive a one-time payment equaling 2% of their pay.

