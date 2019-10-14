Two injured during crash at 76th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue

Posted 9:45 PM, October 14, 2019, by

DUTTON, Mich. — Emergency crews responded to a crash in Gaines Township that left two people injured.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection at 76th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue Monday evening.

Officials say one person received serious injuries, while a second person in the same vehicle received minor injuries.

The crash impacted commuters driving through the intersection for about an hour until the scene was clear. Officials also thanked everyone in the area for driving safely and remaining attentive.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.