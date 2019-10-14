Two injured during crash at 76th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue

DUTTON, Mich. — Emergency crews responded to a crash in Gaines Township that left two people injured.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection at 76th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue Monday evening.

Officials say one person received serious injuries, while a second person in the same vehicle received minor injuries.

The crash impacted commuters driving through the intersection for about an hour until the scene was clear. Officials also thanked everyone in the area for driving safely and remaining attentive.