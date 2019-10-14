× West Michigan reacts to violence in Middle East

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH.– Just hours after President Trump announced economic sanctions on Turkey for its offensive against ethnic Kurds in Syria, President Trump called the Turkish President requesting a ceasefire.

U.S. leaders say the sanctions on the Turkish economy will remain in place until the violence there ends.

This past weekend, President Trump ordered all US troops to be withdrawn from Northern Syria, which drew criticism from his own party.

Without the protection of American troops, US officials say the Kurdish fighters in the area are now cutting a deal with the Russian-backed Syrian government forces, to help push back against Turkey’s incursion, and prevent a mass slaughter and the possible resurgence of ISIS in the area.

The mounting conflict in the Middle East is affecting people in West Michigan as well.

Both sides agree the violence needs to stop.