Wrong-way driver arrested after crash on I-96

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A driver was arrested after a wrong-way crash on I-96 in Kent County.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Monday on westbound I-96 near Forest Hill Avenue.

Authorities said a Subaru Outback was going east in the westbound lanes when it hit a 2018 Ford Explorer head-on, causing the car to flip. The Explorer had six people inside, but none of them were injured.

The wrong-way driver is from Rockford and was arrested on a suspicion of drunk driving. Their identity is being withheld until they are formally charged.

Investigators didn’t know exactly where the wrong-way driver entered the highway but said it was near Cascade.