Wrong-way driver arrested after crash on I-96

Posted 2:01 PM, October 14, 2019, by

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A driver was arrested after a wrong-way crash on I-96 in Kent County.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Monday on westbound I-96 near Forest Hill Avenue.

Authorities said a Subaru Outback was going east in the westbound lanes when it hit a 2018 Ford Explorer head-on, causing the car to flip. The Explorer had six people inside, but none of them were injured.

The wrong-way driver is from Rockford and was arrested on a suspicion of drunk driving. Their identity is being withheld until they are formally charged.

Investigators didn’t know exactly where the wrong-way driver entered the highway but said it was near Cascade.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.