Casino-issued challenge pays lunch debt in Manistee County

MANISTEE, Mich — Little River Casino and Resort (LRCR) partnered with local businesses to raise over $14,000 for Manistee County students.

The casino issued a challenge to nearby businesses: help them pay off student lunch debt for area schools in Manistee County. Nearby businesses did not disappoint, raising $3,000 more than the initial goal.

In an interview, Jodi Walter, Director of Food and Beverage for LRCR said she was inspired by the actions of The Mitten Brewing Company, who paid lunch debt for Suttons Bay students in August 2019.

The casino offered incentives for businesses that raised the most money per employee and say efforts like these help put a dent in state budget issues.