Dangerous boating conditions expected Wednesday

WEST MICHIGAN — A deepening low pressure system passing through the Great Lakes Tuesday into Wednesday is going to generate windy conditions for our area.

Somewhat breezy southeast winds this Tuesday morning shift to the south this afternoon ahead of the approaching storm system. Low pressure is to track from north-central Wisconsin this morning to northern Lower Michigan this evening and into southeastern Ontario during the day on Wednesday.

Winds along the lakeshore will be the breeziest Tuesday at 15-20 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Waves between 1-4 feet this morning could increase to 4-6 feet this afternoon.

As the cold front associated with this aforementioned storm system passes across West Michigan mid-evening tonight, winds shift to the west and ramp up especially out over the open waters of Lake Michigan but also along the shoreline with gusts to as high as 40 mph or so into the overnight.

Waves along the lakeshore will increase to 6-10 feet in the overnight and to 9-13 feet by late morning and for the afternoon on Wednesday. Officially, the National Weather Service has a Lakeshore Flood Advisory and an accompanying Wind Advisory ready to go into effect for immediate lakeshore communities at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. These advisories are currently scheduled to expire at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Dune and bluff erosion is likely. Low-lying areas may experience some minor flooding.

Winds along the lakeshore can gust to between 40-50 mph through the day on Wednesday. It will be windy inland as well tomorrow with gusts in Grand Rapids to as high as 35 to perhaps 40 mph.

Small Craft Advisories for this Tuesday afternoon and evening become Gale Warnings on Wednesday. These Gale Warnings go into effect at 4 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Wednesday.