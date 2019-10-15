Farm Dinners for a Cause

ALTO, Mich. -- Calling all families looking to enjoy a homemade dinner while giving back to important causes.

Troy Rice, Founder of Farm Brigge, joined us in studio to talk about the Farm Dinners For A Cause event happening Tuesday at Wildwood Family Farms, 7970 Snow Avenue SE in Alto.

Guests can expect a dinner made from farm fresh ingredients, while highlighting local farms and businesses.

The event will also raise awareness and funding for suicide prevention and breast cancer awareness.

Tickets must be purchased in advance here.

