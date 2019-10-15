× GM CEO Barra joins talks; deal to end strike may be near

DETROIT (AP) — A person briefed on the talks says General Motors CEO Mary Barra is joining negotiators at the bargaining table, a sign that an agreement may be near to end a monthlong strike.

Barra was with company President Mark Reuss. The person who didn’t want to be identified because the talks are confidential, says both executives were in the room early Tuesday.

About 49,000 members of the United Auto Workers union walked off their jobs Sept. 16 after their four-year contract expired. The strike has shut down all of GM’s U.S. factories and hampered production in Canada and Mexico.