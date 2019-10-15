× Hazardous conditions at lakeshore on Wednesday

WEST MICHIGAN — A strengthening low pressure system moving through the Great Lakes on Wednesday will generate strong winds, high waves, and lake effect rain showers. GALE WARNINGS are in effect on Lake Michigan, LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNINGS and WIND ADVISORIES are in effect on Wednesday from 7 A.M. through 10 P.M. for all of our lakeshore counties. See graphic below.

Sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph are likely at the lakeshore, with gusts to 50 mph possible. 10 to 12 foot waves (or higher) are likely to create hazardous conditions up and down Lake Michigan. With the already high water levels, we expect significant beach and dune erosion and perhaps flooding in low lying areas along/at the immediate lakeshore. Make sure to stay off piers/jetties, as these structures will not be safe from waves toppling them. Below is our Lake Michigan forecast for Wednesday! Inland, we expect sustained 15 to 25 mph winds with gusts to 40 mph.

Below is our forecast model showing sustained wind speeds (in the bigger/whiter number), and wind gusts (in the “g” number). The image below is valid for noon on Wednesday. The arrow represents the direction from which the wind comes from. As an example, Benton Harbor is expected to have sustained winds (over a two-minute period) of 33 mph, with gusts of 34 mph (probably a bit under-done), and winds from the northwest.

The next wind image below is valid for 6 P.M. Wednesday. Note the winds are still very strong across the entire state. We’ll see the winds gradually diminish Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

It will be cold enough and moist enough for lake effect rain showers off/on throughout the day. Most of this activity is expected to be concentrated along/west of U.S. 131, and north of Grand Rapids. The image below shows how much rainfall we can expect through 6 P.M. Wednesday…about a quarter to third of an inch.

Make sure if you snap any photos at the lakeshore, post them to our FOX 17 Facebook page…just make sure to put safety first and remain on shore. Get the complete forecast at www.fox17online.com./weather.