Injunction on flavored vape ban good news for local shop owners

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH.– A judge overruled Governor Whitmer’s ban on the sale of flavored vape products today, and that’s good news for Ron Pease, owner of Mister E Liquid in Grand Rapids.

“With the preliminary injunction being granted, we are happy to sell you that product,” Ron Pease said.

Starting Tuesday, flavored e-liquids are back available for sale.

“If you came in yesterday, that would be a different story,” Pease said.

Mr. E’s is able to have products ready to go, because they make each nicotine product custom to order at their location on Plymouth. All their flavors don’t have nicotine in them. That is later added.

Because of that, their e-liquid was always 0% nicotine. Good news for Ron.

“We didn’t have to destroy hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of product, because we make it on demand,” Pease said.

Ron says however, he feels for smaller businesses who don’t make the products themselves.

“It’s really too late,” Pease said.

Saying most places already got rid of their products, because of serious consequences like jail time, listed when Governor Whitmer originally banned the sale of the products.

“ A lot of companies spent a lot of money destroying or moving products out of state,” Pease said.

“Some shops don’t have the ability to whether the storm.”

Ron says his business does things right. They don’t sell to minors, and check everyone’s ID at the door to make sure of that. He’s hopeful with this injunction, true legislative changes can happen.

“I guess really I’m mostly excited because it gives us the opportunity to work with legislatures,” Pease said.