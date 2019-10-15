Leigh Ann goes fly fishing with Flygirls of Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When someone buys a fishing license to fly fish, they are contributing to the conservation of Michigan's wildlife and natural resources. In fact, the sale of hunting and fishing licenses contributes to about $61 million annually for conservation.

The Flygirls of Michigan is major contributors to the conservation efforts in the state. Leigh Ann caught up with Ann Miller, the Flygirls of Michigan's founder, in Rockford to put on the waiters and got a lesson from the experts.

Learn more about Flygirls of Michigan at flygirls.ws.

To get more stories from the MIchigan Wildlife Council at hereformioutdoors.org.