× Man accused of following elderly women home, robbing them

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a man wanted by local and federal law enforcement.

James Key, 25, is accused following two women home from Four Winds and Gun Lake casinos and robbing them. He is facing charges of armed robbery, first-degree home invasion and felonious assault.

Key is wanted by Kentwood police, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshal’s Office.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call: