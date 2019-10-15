Man accused of following elderly women home, robbing them
ALLEGAN, Mich. — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a man wanted by local and federal law enforcement.
James Key, 25, is accused following two women home from Four Winds and Gun Lake casinos and robbing them. He is facing charges of armed robbery, first-degree home invasion and felonious assault.
Key is wanted by Kentwood police, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshal’s Office.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call:
- Allegan County Detective Mark Lytle at 269-673-0439
- Kentwood Detective Tim Nelson at 616-656-6610
- U.S. Marshal Joseph Guzman at 616-732-2710
- Silent Observer at 855-745-3680