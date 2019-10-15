Man accused of following elderly women home, robbing them

Posted 4:31 PM, October 15, 2019, by

A photo of James Key.

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a man wanted by local and federal law enforcement.

James Key, 25, is accused following two women home from Four Winds and Gun Lake casinos and robbing them. He is facing charges of armed robbery, first-degree home invasion and felonious assault.

Key is wanted by Kentwood police, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshal’s Office.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call:

  • Allegan County Detective Mark Lytle at 269-673-0439
  • Kentwood Detective Tim Nelson at 616-656-6610
  • U.S. Marshal Joseph Guzman at 616-732-2710
  • Silent Observer at 855-745-3680

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.