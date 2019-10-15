× Man charged with child abuse after baby ingests heroin left in stroller

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man is facing a child abuse charge for allegedly leaving heroin in a stroller that was ingested by a baby.

Prosecutors say a 10-month-old ingested the drugs July 26. The child was taken to the hospital and is doing OK, investigators said.

Courtland Briggs is facing a charge of second-degree child abuse. Court records show convictions on various drug charges dating back a decade.

His next court hearing for the child abuse charge is scheduled for Wednesday.