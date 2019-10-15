× MSP: Refs wanted for theft of NFL game

DETROIT — Michigan State Police say they are searching for men in striped shirts accused of stealing an NFL football game.

The MSP Detroit Post tweeted an image of NFL officials Tuesday asking for information on “this man or his accomplices” after the Detroit Lions lost their Monday night matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Detroit lost on a field goal as time expired, one of two drives that were helped by a questionable penalty to extend a Green Bay Drive on third down.

Both penalties for illegal hands to the face were called on Trey Flowers, who has never been called for that penalty in his 5-year career. Each flag was thrown on third down, the first leading to a touchdown and the second essentially ending the game by allowing Green Bay to run down the clock and kick the field goal as time exp