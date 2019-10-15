National Chemistry Week; Experimenting with Lithium

Posted 11:44 AM, October 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:39AM, October 15, 2019

Some have said the chemistry between Leigh Ann and Todd is unique, but it's nothing compared to what people will find at the Kelly Family Sports Center in Allendale on October 19. People from all over the world are coming to West Michigan to celebrate National Chemistry Week and the International Year of the Periodic Table.

Michelle DeWitt and Professor Randy Winchester stopped by to tell us not only how they're going to celebrate, but also showed us some chemistry with Lithium!

Western Michigan ACS and GVSU Chemistry Department are organizing an attempt to make the world’s largest Periodic Table to celebrate. Each element will be 216 inches across and 162 inches tall. This will make a Periodic Table that is 120 yards long by 53.3 yards tall, almost the size of a football field.

Help put together the World's Largest Periodic Table on October 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit westernmichigan.sites.acs.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.