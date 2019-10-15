National Chemistry Week; Experimenting with Lithium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some have said the chemistry between Leigh Ann and Todd is unique, but it's nothing compared to what people will find at the Kelly Family Sports Center in Allendale on October 19. People from all over the world are coming to West Michigan to celebrate National Chemistry Week and the International Year of the Periodic Table.

Michelle DeWitt and Professor Randy Winchester stopped by to tell us not only how they're going to celebrate, but also showed us some chemistry with Lithium!

Western Michigan ACS and GVSU Chemistry Department are organizing an attempt to make the world’s largest Periodic Table to celebrate. Each element will be 216 inches across and 162 inches tall. This will make a Periodic Table that is 120 yards long by 53.3 yards tall, almost the size of a football field.

Help put together the World's Largest Periodic Table on October 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit westernmichigan.sites.acs.org.