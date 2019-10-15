Ottawa Co. United way makes positive impact on community during ‘Day of Caring’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The focus of the Greater Ottawa United Way is to make sure all individuals in Ottawa County achieve their full human potential. Recently they had their county-wide Day of Caring, showing how much of a positive impact the community can make when coming together and working as a team.

United Way’s Day of Caring is the community’s largest corporate volunteer event. Every September, hundreds of employees from companies across Ottawa County “report to work” at local nonprofit agencies.

This annual event helps organizations get things done – things that they may not have the day-to-day capacity to do throughout the year. Projects range from marketing and design advice to landscaping, donation sorting, tree-planting, and more.

The Greater Ottawa County United Way is located at 115 Clover Street, Suite 300 in Holland.

For more information on ways to make an impact on the community, visit ottawaunitedway.org or call (616)-396-7811.