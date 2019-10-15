Reeths-Puffer uses “October Magic” to get past Whitehall in districts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- Andrew Storck was in the right place at the right time Tuesday for the Reeths-Puffer boys soccer team against Whitehall in the division 2 district semifinal.

"I was hoping for a ricochet and it happened," Storck said. "I just put it in."

The ball hit the post and bounced right to Storck who scored the game's only goal with 17 minutes to play in the second half as the Rockets advanced with a 1-0 win on a rainy night.

"One of the messages that we told the guys is with the wet conditions, get shots," Reeths-Puffer head coach Keith Knapp said. "Get shots on goal and you never know what kind of deflections, weird bounces you know wonderful October magic that goes your way and tonight was our night."

The Rockets (10-8-2) will await Wednesday's Spring Lake-Fruitport winner in the district final Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at Allendale.