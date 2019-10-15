× Spa to refund gift cards sold despite impending foreclosure

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — People who purchased gift cards to a shuttered Kent County spa will be reimbursed for their lost money.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office started looking into complaints against Crown Jewel Spa and Salon earlier this year.

The investigation found the business owners sold the gift cards even though they knew the building they operated in was in foreclosure and they wouldn’t be able to provide the services people were paying for.

People who bought gift cards between Sept. 1, 2018 and the time it closed will receive the remaining balance of their gift card and an additional 10% of the balance.

Money will be delivered within 30 days of the effective closure date of the settlement. Anyone who believes they are owed a refund but doesn’t receive payment within 120 days should make a complaint with the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.