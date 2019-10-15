× St. Joseph Co. hemp farmers stop thieves from stealing crops

MENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A group of hemp farmers stopped would-be thieves from stealing their crops before deputies could get to the scene.

It happened around 9:27 p.m. Monday at a farm in the area of Clark and Haas roads in Mendon Township, south of Vicksburg.

Authorities say farmers in the area saw a suspicious vehicle in one of the fields and tried to contact the people inside, but they drove off, hitting a farmer in the process.

The farmers were able to stop the vehicle and detained four people with a large amount of stolen hemp before deputies arrived. Authorities say more responding deputies found other people leaving the field and took them nto custody as well.

Overall, six people from the Battle Creek area are in custody on felony charges including larceny over $100,000 felonious assault and providing false information to officers investigating a felony.

Two others may face charges in the incident.