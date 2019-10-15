Walker police: ‘Do your homework’ before posting on social media

WALKER, Mich. — A video circulating  on social media apparently involving a police department in Louisiana has created some confusion in the Grand Rapids area.

The Walker Police Department issued a statement on their Facebook page after a video making the rounds reportedly involved the police department in Walker City, Louisiana, not the Walker Police Department in West Michigan.

There’s no word on what this incident was, but local police say it’s important to good to double-check before  you share and post.

