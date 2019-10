GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thieves broke into the Boost Mobile on East Mall Drive Wednesday night.

Police responded to calls saying several people broke into the store just before 9 p.m. The owners told FOX 17 over $8,000 worth of equipment was taken and the thieves used a large rock to break a window.

Grand Rapids Police are seraching for suspects and ask anyone with information to call the station at (616) 456-3400 or contact Silent Observer.