Armed robbery reported at Chase Bank in Cedar Springs

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Police say they are investigating a reported armed robbery from a bank in Cedar Springs on Wednesday.

It happened around 6 p.m. at the Chase Bank on Main Street.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash after making their demands.

Police say the suspect is described as having dark skinned, possibly African American.

Call the detective unit at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 if you have any information.

 

