× Blitz Preview – Week 8

(FOX 17) — High school football’s regular season has almost reached the finish line.

GAME OF THE WEEK: MUSKEGON (7-0) AT MONA SHORES (6-1)

Every time Muskegon and Mona Shores meet, the game has large implications in the OK Black and this season is no different. The winner of Friday night's matchup clinches at least a share of the OK Black. Muskegon has won the last four games in the series as the Big Reds once again enter this Friday as a favorite.

"We're an underdog but rightfully so," Mona Shores head coach Matt Koziak said, "any game they play, they're not going to be the underdog, they're going to be favored to win so it shouldn't be any different. You can use it as motivation, but at the same time you can't get caught up on getting upset that you're an underdog and lose focus on what you have to do."

Muskegon's last four games have won by an average of 54 points per game.

"We just want to play a good clean football game," 10th year Muskegon head coach Shane Fairfield said. "We know they're a team that is confident, that's why I like this game at the end of the year, a team with a winning record, they're 6-1, you're going to get challenged and you're going to find out if you've gotten better over the course of a season, then you have time right after the game to follow then you have time to work on it."

BLITZ BATTLE: RAVENNA (6-1) AT OAKRIDGE (7-0)

Weeks ago, the West Michigan Conference was thought to have been decided by Oakridge defeating Montague but Ravenna has also remained unbeaten in conference. This Friday, the Bulldogs and Eagles meet to decide the league outright. Oakridge has won 13 West Michigan Conference titles since 2000 while Ravenna's last championship came back in 2001. The Bulldogs are winners of six straight games after the week one loss, 22-20 to currently unbeaten Hopkins.

The Blitz is also planning to be at these games: