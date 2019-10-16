× Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Grandville business

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A Grandville business was evacuated Wednesday after it received a bomb threat.

Police say they were called around 11 a.m. to a business at 4466 Heritage Ct. on a report of a bomb threat. Nothing was found in the search and operations went back to normal shortly before noon.

Investigators didn’t provide any further information on the threat.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or Grandville police at 616-538-6110 and pressing “2.”