Crash injures 2, traps driver in vehicle

WALKER, Mich. — Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday morning on I-96 in Walker.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on westbound I-96 near the southbound US-131 entry ramp.

Authorities said a woman lost control of her vehicle and slid from the end of the ramp and into the path of a pickup truck on the highway.

Both vehicles left the roadway due to the collision and the woman had to be freed from her vehicle. Their injuries aren’t considered to be life-threatening.

