Dr. Bitner discusses how to relieve joint pain through yoga

Posted 11:57 AM, October 16, 2019

Aches and pains are going to come along with aging, but there's no need to suffer from them. The lack of estrogen can add to the severity for some women, then there are those who are going through treatments for breast cancer.

Nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner met up with a cancer survivor and yoga instructor at Lemmon Holetn Cancer Pavilion to see how they all work together to find comfort through activity.

To set up an appointment with Dr. Bitner or her staff, call (616)267-8520. Their office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Dr. NW, Suite A., Grand Rapids.

Learn more about healthy living and women's health on her blog.

