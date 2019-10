× Firefighters contain blaze at Portage home

PORTAGE, Mich. — Everyone was able to safely make it out of a Portage home after it caught fire Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 1:52 a.m. at a home on Bacon Avenue between Roger Street and Terry Lane.

Officials say the fire was under control 20 minutes after crews arrived, and everyone inside had made it out before they got there.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.