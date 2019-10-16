× Humane Society in need of homes for ‘working cats’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Humane Society of West Michigan says its “working cat” population is at capacity, and they need your help.

A working cat is simply just a barn cat that prefers to hunt mice and be outdoors. They’re free to adopt and are fixed, up to date on shots and micro chipped. All you have to provide is a food, water and a safe, permanent shelter.

“They might not be as social as other cats, they`re not house cats but some of them may become more friendly over time.,” said Parker Smart, marketing and communications coordinator with The Humane Society of West Michigan.

If you are interested, you can expect an acclimation period of 3-4 weeks. This is critical for cats to feel at home in their new environment and to keep them from running away.

During this period, they’ll need to be confined in a crate with their food, water, litter, and a box to hide in.

To learn more about the adoption process, click here.