Kalamazoo K-Wings Home Opener on Saturday

It's hockey season, and there's a lot of hype in Kalamazoo as the K-Wings get ready to hit the ice for their home opener this weekend.

The K-Wings' 46th Home Opener with Fan Fest will open the games at 4:30 p.m. Fans can take part in pregame festivities like live music, a bounce house, player red carpet, food trucks, and a Smash Car.

The first 1,000 fans will get a K-Wings 2019-20 Magnetic Schedule.

Then the K-Wings will face the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7 p.m.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit kwingshockey.com.