Kent Co. updating emergency info for flood plan near Bella Vista Dam

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Homeowners in Plainfield and Cannon townships may have Kent County employees come to their homes on Wednesday.

The county’s emergency management department is sending volunteers in yellow or red reflective vests to provide updated information on the emergency contact information for people with property in the flood zone below the Lake Bella Vista Dam

The county intends to be out between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

People who are not home when the volunteer arrives will get a notice on their door instructing them to call the Office of Emergency Management at 616-632-6255.

