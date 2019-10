Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- Fair Haven Church in Hudsonville is inviting families to its free Fall Fest.

The free event is planned for Wednesday, October 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the church located at 2900 Baldwin Street in Hudsonville.

There will be a ton of fall fun for the family including a petting zoo, live music and a bounce house.

