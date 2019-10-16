× Man crossing street hit by 2 vehicles, killed

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A man died Wednesday after he was hit by two vehicles while trying to cross the road in Calhoun County.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Dickman Road near Army Street in Springfield.

Authorities said the man was hit by an eastbound vehicle and then hit again by another one going west, and neither driver stopped. Investigators are working to get a description of either vehicle.

The man was likely trying to get to his apartment building and wasn’t in the crosswalk when he was hit, authorities said. The 59-year-old man’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of family.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-969-6450 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.