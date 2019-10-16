× Man killed in rollover crash in Van Buren Co.

ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was killed in a rollover crash Wednesday morning at a Van Buren County intersection.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of M-43 and 50th Street in Arlington Township, south of Grand Junction.

Authorities said a Saturn going north on M-43 didn’t stop at the intersection and crashed into the passenger side of a pickup truck, causing both vehicles to overturn.

Both drivers had to be freed from their vehicles.

The Saturn’s driver was rushed to the hospital but did not survive. Authorities have identified him as 54-year-old Santiago Gallegos-Saucedo from Bangor.

The other driver suffered minor injuries and two children in the truck weren’t hurt.