Man pleads guilty in long-unsolved Michigan killing

Posted 11:55 AM, October 16, 2019, by

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — One of three people charged in the 2002 killing of a Michigan man whose burned remains weren’t identified for more than a decade has pleaded guilty.

Christopher McMillan pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the killing of Robert Caraballo, whose charred remains were found in a foot locker in a field in Ottawa County, which is about 90 miles from his home in the central Michigan city of Charlotte. Caraballo’s identity wasn’t known until 2015, when police received a tip.

The Lansing State Journal reports that McMillan will be eligible for parole after 15 years in prison. He’s expected to testify against the other two other people charged in Caraballo’s death, including the victim’s wife, Beverly McCallum, and her daughter, Dineane Ducharme.

Authorities are trying to get Beverly McCallum extradited from Pakistan, where she moved.

