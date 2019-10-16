Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 16

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A non-profit is teaming up with Kalamazoo Public Schools to change the way students play and learn.

At Woods Lake Elementary an on-site coordinator provides a more structured form of playtime teaching kids to build confidence, how to resolve disputes, and prevent bullying.

Playworks has more than 2,500 schools participating nationwide, impacting more than one million students.

2. Jeannie Cleaning partnered with a non-profit, Cleaning for a Reason, are creating spic and span homes for women battling breast cancer.

Jeannie offers this deal throughout the year for all cancer patients, giving patients two free sessions.

After that, they can get a discounted rate during treatment.

3. Trees across Michigan are changing colors, and the Kent County Road Commission wants to you help find some for the best Instagram pictures.

They've put together a map of the prettiest streets in the county. In total, the plan covers nearly 240 miles.

While many people know how to get to and around Metro Grand Rapids, most of the recommendations will take people to out-of-the-way spots that few would normally visit.

4. History is about to be made, as Michigan astronaut Christina Koch and fellow astronaut Jessica Meir to the first all-female spacewalk at the International Space Station.

The duo is expected to venture outside the orbiting outpost either Thursday or Friday. The pair will conduct a series of repairs to fix a malfunction in the station's solar power network.

Seven months ago, NASA canceled the spacewalk because they didn't have enough space suits in the right size.

NASA will stream the historical milestone on its website.

5. If you have trouble deciding between a fresh mint and a refreshing drink. Tic Tac is partnering with Coca-Cola to bring a new kind of mint.

The on-the-go snack combines the taste of the classic soda with the look of the freshening candy.

Each tiny white mint features Coca Cola's red logo all packed inside three different sized plastic containers.

The limited-edition product will be available in the coming months.