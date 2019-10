× MSP investigating arson of stolen vehicle

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking for tips in the investigation of the theft and arson of a vehicle in St. Joseph County.

MSP says a brown 2000 Saturn was stolen from Three Rivers and found burning on Garber Road in Constantine Township on Sept. 29.

Authorities didn’t provide any other information.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen vehicle and fire is asked to call the MSP Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.