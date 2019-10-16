MSP: Thief sought after Greenville business break-in

Posted 8:21 AM, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 09:03AM, October 16, 2019

GREENVILLE, Mich. -- Michigan State Police is investigating after a break-in at a Greenville business.

It happened early Wednesday morning around 12:30 a.m. at Petersen Oil and Propane, 6360 S Greenville Road, in Greenville.

Police say the suspect broke in by smashing a window and enjoyed food and beer while inside.

It is not clear what the suspect got away with, but police say they found blood on the broken window. Police say they were able to obtain fingerprints from the scene.

If you know anything, call Michigan State Police or Silent Observer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.