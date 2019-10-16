MSP: Thief sought after Greenville business break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENVILLE, Mich. -- Michigan State Police is investigating after a break-in at a Greenville business.

It happened early Wednesday morning around 12:30 a.m. at Petersen Oil and Propane, 6360 S Greenville Road, in Greenville.

Police say the suspect broke in by smashing a window and enjoyed food and beer while inside.

It is not clear what the suspect got away with, but police say they found blood on the broken window. Police say they were able to obtain fingerprints from the scene.

If you know anything, call Michigan State Police or Silent Observer.