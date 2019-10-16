New proposed bill would require Bible study courses in Florida high schools

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WPTV) — A newly proposed bill in Florida would require public school districts across the state to offer Bible study courses as high school electives.

The bill, ‘Study of the Bible and Religion,’ was filed last week by State Rep. Kimberly Daniels, a Democrat who represents the Jacksonville area.

Under the bill, schools districts would be required to “offer specified courses relating to religion, Hebrew Scriptures, and the Bible to certain students as elective courses.”

The courses would include:

An objective study of religion An objective study of the Bible, including, but not limited to, a course on the Hebrew Scriptures and Old Testament of the Bible, a course on the New Testament of the Bible, and a course on the Hebrew Scriptures, the Old Testament of the Bible, and the New Testament of the Bible. The courses would be offered to high school students in grades 9 through 12.

If passed by the State Legislature, the measure would go into effect on July 1, 2020.