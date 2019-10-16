Photos: High waves, flooding in South Haven
-
Beach Hazards Advisories posted for Lake Michigan for the weekend
-
Officials urge beachgoers to heed flag warnings in wake of child’s death
-
Beach Hazards Advisory issued for Monday and Tuesday
-
Official: Waves at South Haven North Beach are ‘deadly’
-
Coast Guard Parade of Ships canceled due to lake conditions
-
-
Dangerous boating conditions expected Wednesday
-
Dangerous beach and boating conditions on Wednesday
-
Hazardous conditions at lakeshore on Wednesday
-
Lake Michigan beach warnings continue into Thursday
-
South Haven beach closes after two water rescues
-
-
Rescue crews ‘pleading’ for people to stay out of water in South Haven
-
High beach hazard risk on Lake Michigan Monday
-
Beach Hazards and air quality alerts in effect for Thursday