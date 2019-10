Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTAGE, Mich. -- Isaiah Spillers scored off a corner kick in the second half and Jack McDaniel stopped every shot he faced in goal as Portage Northern defeated rival Portage Central 1-0 in a division 1 boys soccer district semifinal at Mustang Field Wednesday.

The Huskies had lost their regular season match with Mustangs, 2-0.

Portage Northern (12-7-2) advances to Saturday's district final at 10 a.m. to play Loy Norrix at Portage Central.