Ryerson Creek receiving $6.6M cleanup

Posted 5:22 PM, October 16, 2019

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) headquarters in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Muskegon County’s Ryerson Creek is receiving a $6.6 million cleanup from funding through the Environmental Agency and Michigan’s environmental department.

The Ryerson Creek Outfall is a 12-acre area located on the shores of Muskegon Lake contaminated with metals, petroleum and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

“The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative continues to play a vital role in making West Michigan an even better place to live, work, and raise a family,” said U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland. “This major investment in Muskegon County will help clean up legacy pollution stemming from timber operations, automotive production, and coal gasification operations. It is my hope that after removing these contaminated sediments, habitat restoration projects can begin, followed by the delisting of Muskegon Lake as an area of concern.”

