Save money heating your home with tips from Crystal Flash

Winter is coming, and preparing for those heating bills is tough. But with some helpful tips from Crystal Flash, homeowners will be able to save a few bucks.

Before the freezing temperatures come to Michigan, have the heating system tuned up; replace the filters, turn down the temperature of the water heater, seal leaks around windows and doors, and use the sun as a heat source by leaving curtains and blinds open during the day.

When it comes time to refill the tank, Crystal Flash wants to remind homeowners to clear a path to the tank so delivery people can reach the tank safely. Make sure the clutter is removed from around the tank, check under the lid for wasp/bee nests, and keep pets away from the site.

If any changes have been made since the previous winter, be sure to let the deliverer know. These changes can be anything from getting a new furnace, a standby generator, added appliances, and changes to the number of people in the home.

Crystal Flash says propane is a great heating source because it's a safe, clean energy, especially for those who live outside of populated areas.

Crystal Flash has been serving the community for the past 87 years, with 14 staffed locations serving over 450 Michigan cities with 150 trucks on the road.

