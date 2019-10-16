Teen with Autism puts on awesome Halloween display

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH.-- Aaron Blum has so many animatronics in his Halloween display, he can't even count them all.

He's been at this since 2015, each year growing his show at 3031 Gold Dust Street in Plainfield Township a little more.

In addition to a passion for all things spooky, Aaron is on the autism spectrum.

And this kid loves a good scare.

“One guy even said h e double hockey sticks when going in there,” Aaron Blum said.

This Halloween display means much more to his family. It's a way for Aaron to socialize and learn important life-skills, says Aaron's mom.

“We always wanted him to have meaningful relationships, and this is a great way for him to put himself out there,” Kerry Blum said.

Things like adjusting to change with the weather, and budgeting to purchase new decorations off of his wish list are all taught by his Halloween display.

“It helps him socially and in life skills. We couldn’t ask for more," Kerry Blum said.

Aaron also invites his friends from school and the whole neighborhood to see his special one-night-only Halloween trail through the back yard. October 31st. It is definitely a sight to see.