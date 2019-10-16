Upcoming Fall events with West Michigan Tourist Association

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Zoo Goes Boo

● John Ball Zoo will transform into the ultimate Halloween destination with decorations, entertainment, costumes, candy, and special animal encounters.

● October 18th-20th and 25th-27th, 10:00am-4:00pm

● Guests are encouraged to come in costume to trick or treat around the zoo

● To help John Ball Zoo environmentally friendly practices, please bring a reusable trick or treat bag or purchase one from the gift shop

● More info at jbzoo.org/event/zoogoesboo

“Haven Harvest” in South Haven

● Experience a true South Haven harvest with apple orchards, bonfires, pumpkin rolls and more October 18th-20th

● Celebrations kick off with scary performances with “Harvest Horror” a series of short thrillers by Our Town Players at the Masonic Temple Friday night

● Saturday, enjoy walking tours and downtown shopping as well as a Best Scarecrow contest at participating downtown businesses, then head to Riverside park for family games, pumpkin painting, hayrides, and more

● Enjoy the Pet Costume Parade at noon on Sunday and Boo on Your Bike on the Kal-Haven Trail ● Schedule can be found http://www.southhaven.org/

Flight Friday at Grand Rapids Downtown Market

● Friday, October 18th, 10:00am-8:00pm

● Sample unique and tasty flight-sized specials throughout the Market Hall

● Tastings include cookies and scones, bubble teas and coffee, hummus, chicken wings, and more from Market Hall vendors

Trick or Treat in Downtown Holland

● Give your Halloween costumes a test run and trick or treat at businesses in downtown Holland Saturday, October 26th, 10:00am-noon

● Participating merchants will be marked with orange balloons