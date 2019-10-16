Upcoming Fall events with West Michigan Tourist Association

Zoo Goes Boo
● John Ball Zoo will transform into the ultimate Halloween destination with decorations, entertainment, costumes, candy, and special animal encounters.
● October 18th-20th and 25th-27th, 10:00am-4:00pm
● Guests are encouraged to come in costume to trick or treat around the zoo
● To help John Ball Zoo environmentally friendly practices, please bring a reusable trick or treat bag or purchase one from the gift shop
● More info at jbzoo.org/event/zoogoesboo
“Haven Harvest” in South Haven
● Experience a true South Haven harvest with apple orchards, bonfires, pumpkin rolls and more October 18th-20th
● Celebrations kick off with scary performances with “Harvest Horror” a series of short thrillers by Our Town Players at the Masonic Temple Friday night
● Saturday, enjoy walking tours and downtown shopping as well as a Best Scarecrow contest at participating downtown businesses, then head to Riverside park for family games, pumpkin painting, hayrides, and more
● Enjoy the Pet Costume Parade at noon on Sunday and Boo on Your Bike on the Kal-Haven Trail ● Schedule can be found http://www.southhaven.org/
Flight Friday at Grand Rapids Downtown Market
● Friday, October 18th, 10:00am-8:00pm
● Sample unique and tasty flight-sized specials throughout the Market Hall
● Tastings include cookies and scones, bubble teas and coffee, hummus, chicken wings, and more from Market Hall vendors
Trick or Treat in Downtown Holland
● Give your Halloween costumes a test run and trick or treat at businesses in downtown Holland Saturday, October 26th, 10:00am-noon
● Participating merchants will be marked with orange balloons