Upcoming Fall events with West Michigan Tourist Association

Posted 8:38 AM, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 08:39AM, October 16, 2019

Zoo Goes Boo

● John Ball Zoo will transform into the ultimate Halloween destination with decorations, entertainment, costumes, candy, and special animal encounters.

● October 18th-20th and 25th-27th, 10:00am-4:00pm

● Guests are encouraged to come in costume to trick or treat around the zoo

● To help John Ball Zoo environmentally friendly practices, please bring a reusable trick or treat bag or purchase one from the gift shop

● More info at jbzoo.org/event/zoogoesboo

“Haven Harvest” in South Haven

● Experience a true South Haven harvest with apple orchards, bonfires, pumpkin rolls and more October 18th-20th

● Celebrations kick off with scary performances with “Harvest Horror” a series of short thrillers by Our Town Players at the Masonic Temple Friday night

● Saturday, enjoy walking tours and downtown shopping as well as a Best Scarecrow contest at participating downtown businesses, then head to Riverside park for family games, pumpkin painting, hayrides, and more

● Enjoy the Pet Costume Parade at noon on Sunday and Boo on Your Bike on the Kal-Haven Trail ● Schedule can be found http://www.southhaven.org/

Flight Friday at Grand Rapids Downtown Market

● Friday, October 18th, 10:00am-8:00pm

● Sample unique and tasty flight-sized specials throughout the Market Hall

● Tastings include cookies and scones, bubble teas and coffee, hummus, chicken wings, and more from Market Hall vendors

Trick or Treat in Downtown Holland

● Give your Halloween costumes a test run and trick or treat at businesses in downtown Holland Saturday, October 26th, 10:00am-noon

● Participating merchants will be marked with orange balloons

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.