5th annual Brats and Bonfires event Thursday

Posted 8:47 AM, October 17, 2019, by

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Families are invited to attend the 5th annual Brats and Bonfires on Thursday, October 17 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event will be held at the Ada Township Fire Station One, 6990 E. Fulton Street, in Ada.

The event is designed to provide a place for the community and families to come out and enjoy an evening with their neighbors

It is free to attend and features brats, beer, cider, hard cider and donuts available for purchase, with proceeds to benefit the fire department.

Brats and Bonfires is presented by Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery and Ada Fresh Market. There will also be live music by local cover band Vinyl Bandits will begin at 6:30 p.m.

There will be 10 bonfires for people to warm up at and kids can take tours of an Ada Township Fire Truck.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.