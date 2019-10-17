5th annual Brats and Bonfires event Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Families are invited to attend the 5th annual Brats and Bonfires on Thursday, October 17 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event will be held at the Ada Township Fire Station One, 6990 E. Fulton Street, in Ada.

The event is designed to provide a place for the community and families to come out and enjoy an evening with their neighbors

It is free to attend and features brats, beer, cider, hard cider and donuts available for purchase, with proceeds to benefit the fire department.

Brats and Bonfires is presented by Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery and Ada Fresh Market. There will also be live music by local cover band Vinyl Bandits will begin at 6:30 p.m.

There will be 10 bonfires for people to warm up at and kids can take tours of an Ada Township Fire Truck.