Alleged thief caught by neighbors in West Olive

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A group of neighbors caught an alleged thief trying to steal from their vehicle.

Authorities were called around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday to West Olive Estates on 146th Avenue after neighbors found someone breaking into vehicles in front of homes in the area.

Deputies took the alleged thief into custody and also found another suspect in a stolen vehicle. Investigators say the two suspects, 20- and 18-year-old men from Holland Township, took that vehicle and drove it to the mobile home park, where they broke into several more.

Authorities said the suspects were in possession of several vehicles that were stolen from Cross Country Cycle in Holland Township last week. Several thousand dollars of stolen property has been recovered.

The suspects’ identities are being withheld pending arraignment.

