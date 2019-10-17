× Car hits ATV in Ottawa Co., sends 4 to hospital

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Several people were taken to the hospital Thursday after a car hit an ATV in Ottawa County.

The crash happened around 12:24 p.m. near the intersection of 104th Avenue and Quincy Street in Holland Township.

Authorities said a woman was going south on 104th Avenue and took her eyes off the road to tend to children in the backseat. When she looked back at the road, it was too late to avoid hitting the ATV.

The collision caused the ATV to roll over and threw the driver and passenger off. They were both taken to a hospital nearby to be treated for injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

The woman’s children, who were secured in car seats, suffered cuts and bruises and taken to the hospital for evaluation.