Dress up your pets and bring them out to Eastown’s Howl-oween Pawty

Posted 11:37 AM, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 01:53PM, October 16, 2019

Grab your fur-babies and get them dressed in their favorite Halloween costume. Eastown is inviting everyone to come out with their pets to celebrate the spooky season at the first-ever Howl-o-ween Pawty.

The party will have a Beer Tent hosted by Creston Brewing, a pet costume contest, and a dog photo booth. Contestants can win amazing gift baskets/prizes in the following categories - Funniest, scariest, best group (multiple dogs or owner/pet costumes), and most creative!

The Howloween Pawty will take place on October 19 from 1 to 5 p.m.

